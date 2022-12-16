Sexual abuse cases with minors in Calexico: Unfounded in one case, arrest made in another

The Calexico Unified School District administration building.

 IVP FILE PHOTO

CALEXICO – On Monday, Dec. 13, the Calexico Police Department arrested a Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) substitute teacher for sexually battering a student, according to a Dec. 14 press release.

The 16-year-old female victim revealed that a substitute teacher, identified as 26-year-old David Manuel Badilla, and the student were engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior, and that Badilla had sexually battered the victim numerous times, according to the press release from the Calexicp Police Department (CPD). After being arrested and upon being transported for processing the following day, Badilla confessed to the illegal sexual acts with a minor on the school campus. He is being held at the Imperial County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.