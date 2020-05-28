IMPERIAL — While many costs can be attributed to Imperial County’s stay-at-home order, one of them that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention is what it is doing to electric bills.

Many residents are reporting that since they have been told to stay home or work from home, their energy bills are significantly higher than they were before the pandemic.

