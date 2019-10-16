EL CENTRO — For the next 60 to 90 days the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office will test out the ANDE Rapid DNA system, which can produce results much quicker than other labs.

If the trial run, which is free, proves satisfactory, the Sheriff’s Office will go to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and request the program be purchased at a cost of $125,000 per year for three years.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.