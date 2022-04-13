Sheriff warns of phone scam

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam in which a caller states they are from that agency and that the receiver of the call has a warrant that must be attended to immediately with payment over the phone.
The caller or callers have also falsely stated they are “Deputy Jimmy Duran 843.”
