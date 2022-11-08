Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.