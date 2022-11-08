CALIPATRIA — On Nov. 5 at approximately 5:54 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 600 East Bonita Place in the City of Calipatria, a press release stated.
Three individuals were found to have been struck by gunfire and were transported to a local hospital, according to the release. Two of the victims were flown out to hospitals outside of Imperial County. All victims were reported to have been in stable condition and expected to survive.
