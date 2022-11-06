Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — On Thursday, November 3, at 7:29 p.m., El Centro Police Department (ECPD) communications center received 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting near 4th Street and Wake Avenue.
According to an ECPD press release, El Centro Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene where officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Fire department paramedics treated the individual. He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs via Reach Air Ambulance.
