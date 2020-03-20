Shopping center passes out free toilet paper to seniors
Grand Plaza Outlets staff members give toilet paper rolls to a guest during a toilet paper giveaway on Thursday at Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Gran Plaza Outlets on Thursday pitched in to  help vulnerable Imperial Valley residents during the novel coronavirus pandemic by doling out a rare gift.

Staff at the outlets passed out two rolls of toilet paper to any senior citizen.

