IMPERIAL — The Mexican Consulate in Calexico hosted a Binational Education Week Aug. 22-26 to showcase academic opportunities along the Mexican border to those living in the United States and Canada.

Binational Education Fair
A Binational Education Fair was hosted on Aug. 25 at Imperial Valley College, featuring universities of Mexicali.

According to Mario Beltran Mainero, Community Affairs Consul for the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, for five years consulates have hosted the Binational Education Week. This program is an initiative by the Institute of Mexicans Abroad, the Mexican Consulates in North America, and the Educational Orientation Windows.

Universities
Students from Imperial Valley College visited booths from Mexicali universities such as CETYS Universidad, Universidad Vizcaya and Grupo Educativo 16 de Septiembre, during the Binational Education Fair on Aug. 25 at Imperial Valley College.
Sebastian Espinoza
Sebastian Espinoza, a student at IVC and resident from El Centro, spoke with advisors from universities located in Mexicali on Aug. 25, to learn more about the academic options and opportunities offered next to the border.
CETYS Universidad
Ana Barbara Marin, CETYS Southern California advisor, shared with IVC students the academic options offered by the school during the Binational Education Fair on Aug. 25 at Imperial Valley College.

