SHS orchestra salutes box office faves
A scene from "Game of Thrones" plays as music from the TV show is performed during Southwest High School orchestra's "Night at the Movies" concert on Friday at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School temporarily turned into a movie house on Friday night as the Southwest High School orchestra program held its “Night at the Movies” concert.

Scenes and soundtrack music from movies such as “Star Wars,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Coco,” “Jurassic Park” and others were performed by the school’s philharmonic and chamber orchestras throughout the night.

Two violin players perform during Southwest High School orchestra's "Night at the Movies" concert on Friday at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Scenes from "The Simpsons" play as the TV show's theme song is performed during Southwest High School orchestra's "Night at the Movies" concert on Friday at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

