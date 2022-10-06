Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — With songs from legendary music bands such as Queen, Aerosmith, Kansas, and Guns N' Roses, rock fans will be delighted with the upcoming Southwest High School Orchestra's Rocktoberfest.
"We've got a lot of arrangements of popular rock music, mainly 70's and 80's kind of classic rock music," mentioned Matthew Busse, Director of Orchestras and Fine Arts Department Chair at Southwest High School
