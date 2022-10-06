SHS Orchestra to delight the season with Rocktoberfest

The SHS Orchestra rehearses various songs to be played at their upcoming Rocktoberfest on Saturday, October 15 at Jimmie Cannon Theater.

 PHOTO Courtesy

EL CENTRO — With songs from legendary music bands such as Queen, Aerosmith, Kansas, and Guns N' Roses, rock fans will be delighted with the upcoming Southwest High School Orchestra's Rocktoberfest.

"We've got a lot of arrangements of popular rock music, mainly 70's and 80's kind of classic rock music," mentioned Matthew Busse, Director of Orchestras and Fine Arts Department Chair at Southwest High School

