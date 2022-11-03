Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The Southwest High School Orchestra is ready to present 'Rocktoberfest' a program where students will play about 13 songs for the public to celebrate the season and rock to the iconic songs by timeless bands at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest.
The concert date, originally scheduled for October 15, was rescheduled for Friday, November 4 due to complications in the theater due to the monsoon storm of October 15 throughout the Imperial Valley, Matthew Busse, PhD, Director of Orchestras and Fine Arts Department Chair at Southwest High School told this newspaper.
