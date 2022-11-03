Rocktoberfest

SHS Orchestra's Rocktoberfest concert presentation will be held at Jimmie Cannon Theater for Visual and Performing Arts at Southwest on Friday, November 4.

 PHOTO COURTESY SHS FINE ARTS DEPARTMENT

The Southwest High School Orchestra is ready to present 'Rocktoberfest' a program where students will play about 13 songs for the public to celebrate the season and rock to the iconic songs by timeless bands at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest.

The concert date, originally scheduled for October 15, was rescheduled for Friday, November 4 due to complications in the theater due to the monsoon storm of October 15 throughout the Imperial Valley, Matthew Busse, PhD, Director of Orchestras and Fine Arts Department Chair at Southwest High School told this newspaper.

