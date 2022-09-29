Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Department shared through a press release that in the early evening of Tuesday, Southwest High School officials became aware of a post on social media. The post mentioned that a subject would be taking a weapon to school and no direct threats were made to students or staff.
The release sent on Wednesday added that El Centro Police Department was notified and took this comment very seriously. With help from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the subject who made the comment and post was identified.
