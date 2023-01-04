SR98

CALEXICO – Caltrans work to widen eastbound State Route 98 (SR-98/West Birch Street) between Ollie Avenue and State Route 111 (SR-111/Imperial Avenue) will began at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

According to a Caltrans press release, concrete barriers will be set in place that will reduce eastbound and westbound traffic on SR-98 to one lane through fall of 2023. Left and right turn lanes will be allowed into Ollie Avenue and SR-111. The traffic signal cycle will continue to allow a left turn.

