El Centro police have released scant information about a fatal June 4 shooting between Fourth and Fifth streets on West Heil Avenue. FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO--For the first time since El Centro police’s initial press release on a recent shooting that left a teenage boy dead and a man seriously wounded, the agency this week offered up a few more details.

“This investigation is still ongoing and very complex, not to mention the number of juveniles involved making our job a bit more time consuming due to recent case laws,” police Sgt. Steven Fisher said Wednesday without elaborating further.

