Snowbird spends winters crafting for charity

Sharon Stirtz, a winter resident of Rio Bend RV Park, shows off examples of jewelry she creates during her stays in the Imperial Valley. She said she sells the pieces and donates the profits to charity. COURTESY PHOTO
EL CENTRO – Sharon Stirtz first learned how to make jewelry at a local workshop about 17 years ago, and ever since then, she’s been applying the hobby to raise money for charity.
Stirtz and husband, Ron, whose primary residence is in Eugene, Ore., have been wintering in Imperial County since 2005. That’s when Sharon said she took up jewelry-making. She creates most of her pieces out of found and discarded objects and then sells her completed pieces locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.