EL CENTRO — The American Legion Boyce Aten Post 25’s efforts to support the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging’s senior meal program will be getting a significant boost thanks to a $25,000 donation from Southern California Gas Co.

SoCalGas announced Monday it is partnering with five regional charity organizations to launch the “Fueling Our Communities” program to provide free meals to individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

