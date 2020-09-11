LOS ANGELES – Customers of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) can save extra money back for switching to energy efficient appliances.

SoCalGas announced Thursday that it is increasing rebates by 50 percent on all eligible energy efficient appliances through Dec. 31. The rebates are funded through energy efficiency incentive programs created by the California Public Utilities Commission.

