HOLTVILLE--A proposed major solar project east of here cleared another hurdle Tuesday when the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved several of its development requirements.
The Vikings Solar Energy Generation/Storage Project would be built on desert lands east of the East Highline Canal and north of Interstate 8 and generate 150 megawatts of electricity. It would also have the capacity to store 300 megawatts of power.
