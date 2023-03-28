Solo fatal crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On March 26 at approximately 4:46 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) El Centro Dispatch Center received a call of a vehicle that was found upside down in a canal located on Clark Road north of Willoughby Road. CHP Officers responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
According to a press release from California Highway Patrol, preliminary investigation suggests a 33-year-old male was driving a 2016 Honda Accord south on Clark Road north of Willoughby Road. For unknown reasons, the driver did not adhere to the road closure signage, struck a concrete barrier and subsequently overturned into a canal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.