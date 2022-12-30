Solo vehicle fatal crash on Dogwood Road

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL COUNTY – On December 27, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, a 50-year-old male out of Heber was driving a 2003 Honda Pilot southbound on Dogwood Road south of McCabe Road with a 72-year-old female passenger.
According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, for unknown reasons, the 50-year-old male was unable to maintain the Honda within its lane of travel and veered to the right onto the dirt shoulder. The 50-year-old male attempted to regain control of the Honda but was unable to do so. Subsequently, the Honda traveled back across Dogwood Road, overturned into a canal located east of Dogwood Road and was fully submerged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.