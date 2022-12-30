Solo vehicle fatal crash on Dogwood Road
IMPERIAL COUNTY – On December 27, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, a 50-year-old male out of Heber was driving a 2003 Honda Pilot southbound on Dogwood Road south of McCabe Road with a 72-year-old female passenger.

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, for unknown reasons, the 50-year-old male was unable to maintain the Honda within its lane of travel and veered to the right onto the dirt shoulder. The 50-year-old male attempted to regain control of the Honda but was unable to do so. Subsequently, the Honda traveled back across Dogwood Road, overturned into a canal located east of Dogwood Road and was fully submerged.

