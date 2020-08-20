EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Public Health Department has contacted the state to begin a discussion about being granted a variance that would allow the county to progress to the advanced Stage 2 in its COVID-19 recovery plan.

This followed news that the county’s seven-day positive test average had finally dropped below the 8 percent necessary to seek an attestation that would allow schools, barbershops, dine-in restaurants and similar operations to reopen.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

