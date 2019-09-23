Southwest High orchestra to perform movie music
Southwest High School director of orchestras Matthew Busse (left) reviews plans for the chamber orchestra students’ trips to the Festival of Gold in San Francisco this weekend. JULIO MORALES PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The Southwest High School chamber orchestra will perform popular songs from popular movies during its “Night at the Movies” performance at 7 p.m. Oct. 4. at the Jimmy Cannon Theater.

Presale tickets for the event cost $5. They can also be obtained the night of the event at the door for $7. Presale tickets can be obtained through orchestra students.

