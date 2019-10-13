Southwest Orchestra schedules encore performance
EL CENTRO — The Southwest High School orchestra program will be performing an encore of its Night at the Movies concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Jimmie Cannon Theater.

Originally performed on Oct. 4, the orchestra program decided to play an encore show in order to accommodate those that did not get a chance to see the original performance, Dr. Matthew Busse, director of orchestras explained.

