Southwest orchestra to perform holiday concert
Buy Now

A scene from "Game of Thrones" plays as music from the TV show is performed during Southwest High School orchestra's "Night at the Movies" concert on Oct. 4 at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The Southwest High School orchestras will be performing its annual holiday concert on Dec. 11 at the campus’ Jimmie Cannon Theater.

The Sounds of the Season performance will feature holiday music by the campus’ string orchestra and full symphony orchestra.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.