Spartans rise to conquer
A senior member of the Great Spartan Band, like many of Wednesday’s Central Union graduates, used her mortarboard to send a message to the world. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – The 2020-21 school year provided more adversity than possibly any other in modern U.S. history.

Aslyn Torres.JPG
Central Union graduating senior Aslyn Torres struggled with nerves in her effort to sing the National Anthem Wednesday evening. After several false starts, she soldiered through the notoriously difficult tune amid encouragement from her classmates. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Brianna Barrett, one of the two senior speakers at Central Union High School’s commencement exercises, referred to her class as the “pandemic class,” yet one that was able to attack its challenges with determination.

march.JPG
Central Union High School’s 2021 graduating class proceeds across Cal Jones Field Wednesday night at the start of their graduation ceremonies. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 
kayla stallworth.JPG
Central Union senior Kayla Stallworth addresses her class during Wednesday evening’s commencement exercises at Cal Jones Field. PHOTO TOM BODUS

