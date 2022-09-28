EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District and the family of Kevin E. Kelley announced on Monday the publishing of “Where WATER is King,” Mr. Kelley’s first book.

With a love for the Imperial Valley and its unique history, Mr. Kelley’s book is a story of creating California’s great Imperial Valley. According to a press release, it provides a unique perspective on the people and events, detailing the epic struggles of ordinary and extraordinary people bringing life-giving water to a desert and turning it into a “new Egypt.”

