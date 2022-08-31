Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
On Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists announced that the Calexico East port of entry commercial facility intercepted a “First-in-Nation” pest, a minute insect commonly known as a “leafhopper.”
On Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists announced that the Calexico East port of entry commercial facility intercepted a “First-in-Nation” pest, a minute insect commonly known as a “leafhopper.” COURTESY Photo
CALEXICO – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists announced on Friday that the Calexico East port of entry commercial facility intercepted a “First-in-Nation” pest, a minute insect commonly known as a “leafhopper.”
The incident occurred on July 26, when a shipment of celery and fresh peppers arrived at the Calexico East Cargo Facility. CBP officers referred the shipment for further agricultural inspection. During an intensive inspection, a live adult Hemiptera specimen, tentatively identified as Cicadellidae, was found by agriculture specialists in the shipment of celery. The specimen was submitted to the local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) and was then referred to a specialist for identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.