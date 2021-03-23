Spelling Bee winner preparing for next stage
Imperial Valley Home School Academy seventh-grader Jaedilline Laurino shows off her first-place trophy Monday from the 16th annual Imperial County Regional Spelling Bee, held March 16. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – Imperial Valley Home School Academy seventh-grader Jaedilline Laurino wasn’t just the only student from her school participating in the 16th annual Imperial County Regional Spelling Bee, she was the academy’s first competitor in its 11-year existence.

This, naturally, makes her the academy’s first champion, a distinction the 12-year-old admitted was “exciting.”

