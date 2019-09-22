SR-111 near Niland to close starting Friday

NILAND — Caltrans officials expect full closure of State Route 111 about 5 miles northwest of here at Davis and Gillespie roads for up to two weeks starting Friday after 5 p.m.

The closure is related to an emergency project to mitigate the mud-pot geyser has been migrating toward SR-111 since 2016.

