Stachetober: Calexico Firefighters Association to create awareness for testicular and prostate cancer

Calexico Firefighters Association will host ‘Stachetober’ a mustache-growing competition to help raise awareness for prostate and testicular Cancer. CFA added that October is cancer awareness month. PHOTO taken from the Calexico Firefighters Association Instagram

 PHOTO taken from the Calexico Firefighters Association Instagram

CALEXICO – The Calexico Firefighters Association will host the Imperial Valley’s Stachetober. According to CFA, this is a mustache-growing competition to help raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer. They also seek to donate money to a local cancer resource center that helps patients and their families.

CFA added that October is cancer awareness month. According to research done by CDC and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general US population.

