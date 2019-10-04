Stalled Imperial hotel project may resume
Buy Now

This 2014 file photo shows the construction site of the proposed Holiday Inn north of Imperial. The project, which was never completed, has been the object of foreclosure proceedings and an ongoing fraud suit. A foreclosure sale on Sept. 18 failed to attract a buyer, allowing the property to revert to the deed’s beneficiary, California TD Specialists. IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL — A sigh of relief was expressed recently following a change in ownership of the property where the stalled hotel project sits at the northwest corner of Highway 86 and Neckel Road.

The change in ownership stems from creditors having foreclosed on the defaulted property, which Councilman Darrell Pechtl referred to as a “white elephant” during the Sept. 19 City Council meeting.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.