State activates MyTurn vaccine clearinghouse website
Buy Now

National Guard members and medical personnel administer COVID vaccines to health care workers at a drive-through distribution site at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Jan. 21. PHOTO ANNE WERNIKOFF, CALMATTERS

SACRAMENTO — Facing criticism for its chaotic COVID-19 vaccine rollout, California has quietly launched a long-promised statewide website to help residents learn when they are eligible to receive the vaccine and schedule appointments.

Called MyTurn (myturn.ca.gov), the online registry has not yet been widely promoted and still is a work in progress.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.