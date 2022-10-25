Annette Gonzalez-Buttner

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Defrocked Imperial County Office of Education trustee Annette Gonzalez-Buttner was released after serving about half of her three-year sentence due to state law, a county prosecutor said last week.

She received a jail term for felony perjury and other charges on June 3, 2021, and was released October 15, 2022. A jury found her guilty of claiming Imperial County as her residence when she ran for office in 2017 when she lived in Santa Clara, California.

