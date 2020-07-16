SACRAMENTO — Billions of dollars in state grant opportunities from dozens of state departments and agencies can now be easily accessed at the California Grants Portal – grants.ca.gov – a new tool created by the California State Library. 

All grant and loan opportunities offered on a competitive or first-come basis by California state agencies and departments are now available on this easily searchable website, designed using extensive input from grant seekers and state agencies, the library said in a release.

