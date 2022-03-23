State of County event postponed due to board chair’s illness

EL CENTRO – Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, forcing postponement of Thursday’s State of the County address he was to give in Calexico.
Escobar chaired Tuesday’s board meeting by remote video.
