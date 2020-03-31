Stay-at-home remains law of the land as cases surge
Buy Now

EL CENTRO — In the least-surprising news of the day, the Imperial County Public Health Department announced Monday that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 stay-at-home order for the state remains in effect until further notice.

The health department said the governor’s order supersedes the Imperial County Health Officer Order issued March 17. The County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to re-evaluate the local order today.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.