Migrant crash update
The March 2, 2021, crash near Holtville that killed 13 remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL -- More than 16 months after a horrific collision near Holtville claimed the lives of 12 undocumented immigrants and the driver of the vehicle in which they were passengers, the California Highway Patrol has yet to issue its final report.

The probe into the March 2, 2021, crash at Norrish Road and Highway 115 is being conducted by the agency’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. It had not been completed as of June 29, said Arturo Platero Jr., public information officer for the CHP El Centro Area office here.

