50 years ago — Before he joined the Army, he had never had much of a job. He worked in onion fields and as a flagman for crop dusters. He waited until he was 18 to enlist after he was graduated from high school. And, with the earnings he had saved, he bought his father a fishing rod and his grandmother’s diamond reset in his mother’s ring. He was a star athlete in high school, winning the Coaches Awards and made the All Desert League football team.

At 19 he was one of the Army’s youngest warrant officers, which rank between sergeant and lieutenant. He piloted a gun ship in Cambodia and was killed July 4 – a month after he was transferred back to Vietnam.

