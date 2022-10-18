Storm cleanup_crew
A crew on West State Street was one of many throughout the city removing trees downed by Saturday's severe thunderstorm on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17, in El Centro.

PHOENIX — The fierce thunderstorm that shredded El Centro and Imperial on Saturday likely had peak wind gusts at more than 70 miles per hour, dumping what was nearly a year’s worth of desert rain in some locations, a federal weather expert said.

“There was a fairly wide swath of one-half to one-and-a-half (inches of rain)," Tom Frieders, of the National Weather Service, said. "There’s got to be reports of greater than two inches and a heavier band right through town that probably exceeded three inches.” 

