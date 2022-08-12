WINTERHAVEN -- Imperial Irrigation District crews were working around the clock to restore electrical service to its customers in eastern Imperial County after a powerful windstorm took down 68 power poles near here and Bard Wednesday night, the utility reported.

Initially, 853 customers were without power when the poles went down around 6 p.m. due to a microburst. By working to switch lines and isolate energy feeds, crews were able to restore power to all but 44 customers as of noon Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.