WINTERHAVEN -- Imperial Irrigation District crews were working around the clock to restore electrical service to its customers in eastern Imperial County after a powerful windstorm took down 68 power poles near here and Bard Wednesday night, the utility reported.
Initially, 853 customers were without power when the poles went down around 6 p.m. due to a microburst. By working to switch lines and isolate energy feeds, crews were able to restore power to all but 44 customers as of noon Thursday.
