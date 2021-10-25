EL CENTRO — There is no more Legacy Drive on the southern edge of town.
Henceforth, it will be known as Efren Coronel Drive. The residential street in Legacy Ranch Subdivision has been renamed for the El Centro Police Department officer who died June 3, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He contracted the disease in the line of duty.
