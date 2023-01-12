Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT TO RIGHT: County Superintendent of Schools Todd Finnell, PhD poses with Central Union High School student Jaden Martin, overall winner of the Biochemistry category, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy student Rafael Muzquiz, junior overall winner of the Behavioral & Social Sciences category, along with ICOE Senior Director Jeanette Montaño and Curriculum Coordinator Michael Garcia at the 2022-2023 Imperial County Science Fair, held Tuesday, January 10, in Imperial.
LEFT TO RIGHT: ICOE Superintendent Todd Finnell, poses with Central Union High School (CUHS) student Alyna Figueroa, ICOE Curriculum Coordinator and event organizer Michael Garcia, CUHS student Hector Coronel-Villarreal, ICOE Senior Director Jeanette Montaño on Tuesday, January 10, in Imperial. The students were winners from the Senior Engineering: Energy and Transport category.
LEFT TO RIGHT: County Superintendent of Schools Todd Finnell, poses with junior category winners Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy students Karol Edmundo Espinoza and Nelson Castillo Ortiz, ICOE Senior Director of Curriculum & Instruction Jeanette Montaño, Tuesday, January 10, in Imperial.
A solar power station project by seventh grade student Lian Auyon from St. Mary's School was part of the engineering, electrical and mechanical category displayed at the 2022-2023 Imperial County Science Fair, Tuesday, January 10, in Imperial.
IMPERIAL — Students, parents, and teachers cheered for the winners of the 2022-2023 Imperial County Science Fair at the Imperial County Fairgrounds Casa de Mañana building on Tuesday, January 10.
The Science Fair was hosted by the Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), where local students displayed their knowledge and efforts in various projects which were put on display for on-looking participants and adjudication.
