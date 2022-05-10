A scene from the short film "Be the Change," produced by Southwest High School students Arlin Alzate, Yvette Paez, Luna Andrade and Joselyn Paez. The production received honorable mention in its category in the Directing Change Program & Film Contest. The results were announced Friday. COURTESY PHOTO
A scene from the short film “Bridging Support Among Friends,” produced by Southwest High School students Sidney Garcia, Jocelyn Camacho, Enrique Alonzo, Aliyah Amaro and Jenyl Plascencia. The film earned third place in the Mental Health Matters category in the Directing Change Program & Film Contest. COURTESY PHOTO
A scene from the short film "Be the Change," produced by Southwest High School students Arlin Alzate, Yvette Paez, Luna Andrade and Joselyn Paez. The production received honorable mention in its category in the Directing Change Program & Film Contest. The results were announced Friday. COURTESY PHOTO
A scene from the short film “Bridging Support Among Friends,” produced by Southwest High School students Sidney Garcia, Jocelyn Camacho, Enrique Alonzo, Aliyah Amaro and Jenyl Plascencia. The film earned third place in the Mental Health Matters category in the Directing Change Program & Film Contest. COURTESY PHOTO
EL CENTRO — Students at Southwest High School are among the regional and statewide finalists of the 10th annual Directing Change Program & Film Contest.
Finalists were announced Friday. They included "Bridging Support Among Friends," a film produced by SHS students Sidney Garcia, Jocelyn Camacho, Enrique Alonzo, Aliyah Amaro and Jenyl Plascencia. It takes the audience into the minds of concerned friends who are making sure to provide support and affirmations to their loved ones. The production, advised by Southwest teacher Jackie Valadez, won third place in its category and was a Region 1 Mental Health Matters finalist for Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.