Students welcomed back to school
Buy Now

A student is asked her name and if she knew what classroom or who her teacher was after having her temperature taken before the first day of school at Margaret Hedrick Elementary School Tuesday morning. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

 EL CENTRO — After more than a year of being away from classrooms and most their classmates, more than 60 students at Margaret Hedrick Elementary School returned to in-person learning Tuesday morning.

In this case, Hedrick, like all other El Centro Elementary School District elementary institutions, was opening its doors to kindergartners as well as transitional kindergartners.

Students welcomed back to school
Buy Now

Hedrick kindergarten students were asked to hold out their arms as they lined up to maintain social distancing in teacher Ana Marquez’s class. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH
Students welcomed back to school
Buy Now

Margaret Hedrick Elementary School Principal Jamie Sinclair, left, helps line up kindergarten students before they are led to their classroom. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.