Study finds local Salton Sea residents would use recreational facilities at a healthy sea

SALTON SEA – A majority of respondents in a recent survey and study investigating the feasibility of increased recreational infrastructure at the Salton Sea said that they would be frequent users if such trails, restrooms and other facilities were built.
According to a press release from Audubon, the survey – part of a larger study by Audubon California on the most appropriate potential public access points around the Sea – interviewed 671 residents of Brawley, Mecca and other nearby communities across various groups on their relationship with the Sea.
