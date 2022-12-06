CALEXICO — Officers responded to the 100 block of E. Third Street in reference to a subject causing a disturbance, according to a Calexico Police Officers Association post on Facebook.
The subject was quickly located and detained. A machete, several knives, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine were located on his person. The subject was taken into custody and booked into Imperial County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.