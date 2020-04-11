PHILADELPHIA – The death of four U.S. Marines in a 2018 helicopter crash near Ocotillo has resulted in a lawsuit alleging faulty aircraft components filed Thursday in a Pennsylvania state court.

Attorneys representing the families of Capt. Samuel Schultz, 28; Lt. Capt. Samuel Phillips, 27; Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley, 33, and Lance Cpl. Taylor Conrad, 24, have filed the suit against Kampi Components Co. Inc. and Diamond Rubber Products Co.

