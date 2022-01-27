Summit focuses on workforce development in ag

IMPERIAL — “Ag is sexy.” That is at the core of the message California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross said she the state’s agricultural industry needs to convey to youth to attract more of them to the business and the high-tech educational disciplines necessary to train them in emerging farm technology.
Ross was at Imperial Valley College Wednesday as a speaker at Western Grower’s AgTech Workforce Summit. The event ran from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and included panel discussions on topics such as industry issues and skill identification, education and workforce development strategies, and leadership strategies.
