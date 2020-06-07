Sunpin reports progress on Titan Solar 1 project
An aerial view of progress at the Titan Solar 1 construction site. COURTESY PHOTO SUNPIN SOLAR

IRVINE -- The developer of the 98-megawatt Titan Solar 1 project in north in northern Imperial County issued a progress report on construction on Tuesday.

Sunpin Solar, a California-based utility-scale solar developer and long-term asset owner, said in a release that, “Despite all difficulties presented by COVID-19, the construction crews remain focused, dedicated, and together we have created a safe environment for them and their families.”

Workers install pilings to support solar panels at the Titan Solar 1 construction site. COURTESY PHOTO SUNPIN SOLAR

 

