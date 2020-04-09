Superior Court, union reach staffing agreement

Imperial County Superior Courthouse in El Centro. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO – The county Superior Court and the union representing many of its workers recently reached an agreement to reduce staffing levels to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

The agreement between Presiding Judge L. Brooks Anderholt and the Service Employees International Union Local 221 allows for minimum staffing and for employees to work on a rotating basis.

